The Hunt County Commissioners Court may have found someone to fill a vacant spot on a regional transportation board.
The commissioners also intend during today’s meeting to make multiple purchases of audio/video equipment for the county’s courtrooms and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are set to convene for the regular agenda starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners are scheduled to vote on appointing Commerce Chamber Executive Director Paul Voss to the board of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority for a two-year term.
Voss would be one of two Hunt County representatives on the SuRMMA board, which helps oversee major road development projects in the area is stepping down from the post, amid news the panel has completed its work in the county.
Danny Duncan of Commerce, who had been on the board since its inception, stepped down from the post in November 2019.
W.D. “Dee” Hilton of Greenville remains the county’s other representative on the SuRRMA, which represents Hunt, Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties.
In early 2007, the commissioners courts in all of the counties except Fannin filed a petition before the Texas Transportation Commission, seeking the formation of the SuRRMA, which was officially made operational as of Jan. 15, 2007, the charter date under the state resolution authorizing the formation of the agency.
The SuRRMA board voted in October 2016 to approve the expansion of SuRRMA coverage to include Fannin County.
The SuRRMA has supervised several area transportation projects, including the expansion into four lanes of State Highway 24 from Commerce to Paris. All of the proposed projects had been completed as of the end of 2019.
As a result of the pandemic, the courtrooms in Hunt County have largely been operating using online services and via teleconferencing. Today, the commissioners are scheduled to approve the purchase and installation of new audio/video systems for both County Court At Law and the 354th District courtrooms, as well as new Zoom camera kits for the 196th District courtroom and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Zoom Room. The funding of the total cost of $150,265.48 for the projects is to come from the county’s COVID-19 Expense Fund.
