The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to spend the next payment toward major transportation improvement projects planned in the county.
The commissioners are scheduled during regular session Tuesday, Feb. 23, to authorize the issuance and sale of the next batch of the Hunt County, Texas, Limited Tax Permanent Improvement Bonds.
The session is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the bonds are among the $24 million road bond package approved by voters in November 2016.
In June 2017, the commissioners granted the issuance of the first $6 million in Tax Permanent Improvement Bonds.
“And we are going to be issuing another $6 million of that,” Stovall said. “We’ve got more engineering costs coming up.”
The local funding has been supplemented by $194.4 million in state and federal highway funds, and another $41.4 million in anticipated funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
