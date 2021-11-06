The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to hear from county residents regarding plans for redistricting.
A public hearing is scheduled during Tuesday’s regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are seeking comment on the proposed redistricting of county election, justice of the peace and Commissioner’s Court precincts. Following the hearing, the Commissioners Court will possibly take action regarding one or more alternative plans for the redistricting of County Commissioners Court precincts.
In a special called session Nov. 2, the commissioners met with consultant Eric Magee with Allison, Bass & Magee, who presented information on evaluating demographics, taking action to establish criteria for redistricting and what action will need to be taken regarding redistricting of Hunt County precinct boundaries. The redistricting will be required to be completed to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
Magee said that previously candidates were scheduled to begin filing campaigns starting Nov. 29. but that new guidelines are calling for candidates to begin filing on Nov. 13.
Making the issue even more confusing is that redistricting maps drawn up by by the Texas The redistricting is mandated due to the growth in the county and changes within and between each of the existing county precincts. The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
Magee said the Census revealed Hunt County Precinct 2, which includes the cities of Caddo Mills and Royse City, was the fastest growing precinct in the county.
