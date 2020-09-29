The Hunt County Commissioners Court plans this week to review the funding for the county’s volunteer fire departments, after the creation of an emergency services district, or ESD, was put on hold earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district itself may also be discussed, as it is included under the items under an executive session as part of the agenda for a special meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The first item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a discussion of the financial distribution to the Hunt County Volunteer Fire Departments.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between commissioners court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
The petition calling for the district is among the items which may be considered Wednesday in an executive session under Texas Government Code §551.071, which involves discussions with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
The petition was filed in January with the plan for it to be presented to voters in November. If it passed, it would be in effect for the entire county, except for the cities of Greenville, Commerce, Royse City and Josephine.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners court.
A public hearing had been scheduled in March but was canceled after county offices were closed because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing was expected to consider two significant issues, the purpose for the creation of the district and the possible tax rate that would be implemented with its creation.
No hearing concerning the district had been scheduled in the interim.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
Following next week’s hearing, if the commissioners determine the creation of an ESD is feasible and will promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience of the residents of the proposed ESD, the commissioners court will grant the petition and set the ESD’s boundaries.
The proposed election, which would ask residents within the proposed ESD to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate, is not included under the Nov. 3 election ballots.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
