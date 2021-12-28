The Hunt County Commissioners today intend to consider taking new steps toward a project to improve transportation in the western side of the county.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet in executive session concerning the FM 2642 project.
The commissioners voted in May to contribute right of way funds to the Texas Department of Transportation for the project. They are set to meet with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray to discuss an amendment to a contract with Freese & Nichols for engineering services as well as a payment agreement with the project’s developer.
The commissioners will return to regular session before taking any action on the measure.
According to TxDOT, improvements are planned for the 12-mile stretch between FM 2642 in Royse City and State Highway 34/Wesley Street in Greenville, which include widening of the Interstate from the current four to six lanes and the one-way frontage roads.
Today’s regular session starts at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
