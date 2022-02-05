Despite the snow and ice of the past few days, Hunt County and much of North Texas remains under severe to extreme drought conditions and the Hunt County Commissioners are expected Tuesday to consider whether to place the county under a ban on outdoor burning.
Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill is scheduled to present information on the issue during the regular session starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are also intending to rename a Quinlan area highway and to approve a reinvestment zone for the Royse City area.
Hunt County has not been under a burn ban since September 2019, although the entire region remained under drought conditions this week.
The United States Drought Monitor, in a report issued Feb. 3, listed much of Hunt and Rockwall counties, and several other counties in the region, under an extreme drought with the remainder of North Texas under severe drought conditions. Readings under the report were taken on Feb. 1.
As of Friday morning, 107 counties in Texas were listed under burn bans, but none in the surrounding area of the state.
• The commissioners are also scheduled Tuesday to vote on a resolution of support to the City of Quinlan on naming a portion of State Highway 276, from State Highway 276 to State Highway 34, as the West Quinlan Parkway and to consider the approval of Hunt County’s participation in the Royse City Reinvestment Zone Number Two TIF District.
