The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider tax abatement agreements with two proposed manufacturing plants in Commerce.
One of the hearings involves a green construction technology company that expects to bring about 200 jobs to the county.
Public hearings are scheduled before the commissioners consider voting on the agreements during the regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
The first public hearing will concern an agreement between Hunt County and NEXUS Commerce Properties LLC for real property and business personal property at 400 Maple St. in Commerce. The project was initially announced in August 2021.
Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc., in partnership with NEXUS2 LLC, said it was on track to open a production facility in Commerce during 2022. NEXUS2 is operated by John Wolfington and Dan Metzler of Pennsylvania through Nexii’s certified manufacturing program and will produce green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s proprietary material, Nexiite. According to the Nexii website, its process drastically reduces building material waste.
NEXUS2 has purchased the former Covidien plant in Commerce and is expected to create 200 manufacturing jobs.
A second public hearing is scheduled regarding a proposed agreement between Hunt County and OEP Inc. for real property at 116 Maple St. in Commerce and with Huaru Group Holding Inc. for business personal property at the same location. The Commerce City Council voted in October on a tax abatement agreement and creation of a reinvestment zone for the company. Under the agreement, the company will conduct renovations and improvements to an existing facility, primarily for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution and related improvements. The estimated costs of the improvements are $1.42 million.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and also will be streamed online via the “Commissioners Court Live Stream” on the county’s website at huntcounty.net
