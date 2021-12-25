Hunt County commissioners next week will consider a tax abatement agreement that could open the door for a major economic development project in Greenville.
“It is a big deal,” Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said of the project. “We’ve been talking about that for about a year or so now.”
The City of Greenville, Stovall said, has been directing the effort – code named “Project Mass” – to bring HP Hood, a milk and ice cream maker, to the city.
If the deal proceeds, Hood would locate the project, described in a public notice as a dairy and plant-based product processing facility, in Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 1 at the corner of State Highway 66 and County Road 2100.
Stovall said earlier this week that details about the proposal would be released at a later time.
Additional information could emerge next week during a public hearing. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled prior to the vote during the regular session starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Project Mass was among several industries for which the commissioners and/or the Greenville City Council discussed during the summer to be covered under the tax abatement process. Project Mass and Project Diamond were identified by code names as negotiations continued between county officials and the businesses.
The HP Hood development is reported to carry an estimated cost of improvement of approximately $200 million to $360 million, according to a public announcement concerning the proposal,
Tax reinvestment zones are utilized to help private or public investors pay for public infrastructure improvements, such as water and sewer lines and roads, within the area identified for development. Investors are able to pay for the improvements through revenues raised by the increase in property value.
