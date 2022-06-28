The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to consider a change to the county’s rules regarding the operation of game rooms.
If the change is made, gamers will not able to enjoy a burger and fries when taking a chance on gaming devices.
Along with game room changes, commissioners are also expected to consider a fire protection agreement with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department and decide which company will receive a contract to collect delinquent taxes for the county.
The regular session is set to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
Among the action items on today’s agenda, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray is expected to present a resolution setting revisions to the Hunt County Game Room Ordinance. The game rooms have been a source of multiple actions by law enforcement in recent years.
The businesses operate what are referred to as 8-liner machines, which are not necessarily illegal, depending on how they are played. There is an exemption for games that award non-cash prizes to winners, as long as the prize value does not exceed $5, or 10 times the cost of a single play on the device, whichever is less.
Ray said the current regulations include an exemption, allowing game rooms to operate if more than 50% of the funds a business receives comes from food and drink.
“The commissioners are just removing that exemption for restaurants,” Ray said.
Regarding the fire protection agreement for the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department, commissioners are expected to reconsider awarding the department with an agreement after problems arose earlier this year.
In April, the Hunt Memorial Hospital District canceled its contract for first-responder services with Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department, citing performance issues. The department announced that as of June 1 it once again was handling medical emergency calls for the hospital district.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted at the end of January to award the Quinlan Fire Department with a new agreement for fire protection, but the agreement was subject to review. Commissioners are again scheduled to consider the contract during today’s session. which would provide it with additional funding from the county for fire protection.
In other business, commissioners are expected today to choose between Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett P.C. or Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott LLP for a contingent fee contract for the collection of delinquent taxes owed to Hunt County.
