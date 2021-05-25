The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled during today’s regular session to deal with multiple zoning issues.
The commissioners may also vote to approve the departure of a Hunt County Detention Officer.
Today’s meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Among the items to be considered under old business, the commissioners intend to act on a proposal from MTG Greenville, LLC in regards to the City of Poetry voting map.
The Town of Poetry was created during the November 2020 general election and on May 1 voters approved the community’s first council. Following the November election, it was determined one of the borders designated for the Town of Poetry crossed into the extraterritorial jurisdiction, known as the ETJ, of the City of Terrell. County City Attorney Daniel Ray told the commissioners the new town’s official lines would need to be adjusted accordingly.
• The commissioner are also scheduled under new business to consider two recommendations from the Lake Tawakoni Planning Commission. One is a recommendation to approve a “C-2” Commercial District for the proposed use of “Boat & RV Storage” along the southeast corner of FM 751 and North Shore Road and the second is a recommendation to to approve an “E-2” Estate Development for the proposed use of a future two acre Home Development and Commercial zoning along the west side of FM 751.
• Also under old business, the commissioners are scheduled to consider a proposed separation agreement for a Hunt County Detention Officer. The issue was discusses under executive session during the May 11 meeting and is also scheduled as part of the executive session for today’s meeting. Should the item be put to a vote, it will be conducted during the regular agenda.
