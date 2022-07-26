Residents in the western and southern sections of Hunt County will be soon be noticing quite a bit of work being done to install fiber optic cable.
Frontier Communications is asking the Hunt County Commissioners Court for the right to add miles of new cable in Precincts 2 and 3, and votes on the measures are expected during today’s regular session.
The commissioners are also scheduled to hear an update on how the county’s fire departments are responding to ban on outdoor burning due to the severe drought conditions.
The commissioners are scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and also streamed online.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider dozens of requests by Frontier Communications to either construct and place fiber either/or both underground and aerial attachment to existing poles. The company has asked for 52 installations in Precinct 2 and another 23 in Precinct 3.
All of the requests are listed under the consent calendar of today’s meeting, which indicated they are considered to be routine and are to be enacted by one motion.
Under action items, the commissioners are scheduled to hear from Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Whitehead, who will provide the quarterly report from the Hunt County Volunteer Fire Departments. The departments have had to deal with multiple incidents in recent weeks as the county remains under a “very high” level of fire danger due to the ongoing severe drought.
