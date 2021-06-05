The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled this coming week to again consider an agreement to return a driver’s license office to Greenville, but only if the county receives the money it has already spent on the project.
The commissioners were originally intending to seal the deal during the May 25 regular session, but were unable to as the final details had not been completed in time.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider the agreement with the State of Texas to open a new driver’s license officeas part of the old business under Tuesday’s agenda. The meeting set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Two weeks ago, the commissioners announced they were wanting to make sure the county is paid for the work it has already put into preparing for the new office, as well as for expenses involved in operating the facility, before signing any agreement.
The Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation would be for the construction and lease of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center. The commissioners have been working for more than two years on a plan to renovate the building at 2801 Stuart Street, making room for a driver’s license office inside the building.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the latest proposal from the county would make sure TxDOT pays the county back for the money is has already spent on the effort, even if the state agency does not include it in their budget for the next fiscal year which begins September 1.
