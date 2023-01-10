Three large-scale Hunt County solar power projects that have been delayed due to the pandemic and related economic issues will have their tax abatements revisited Tuesday by the Commissioners Court.
In its first regular meeting of the new year Tuesday, the Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on modifications of previously adopted tax abatement agreements with three such businesses. The primary change is to when the companies begin operations.
Hunt County Civic Attorney Daniel Ray said all three solar energy projects to be considered for modifications to their tax abatement agreements — Caddo Mills Solar LLC, Wieland Solar LLC and Lone Oak Solar LLC — are all expected to be completed, but they have yet to get underway.
“They did have their starting dates pushed back, due to COVID, hiring problems and supply chain issues,” Ray said. The new starting dates will be set for Jan. 1, 2023.
“The details of the abatements did not change, they are still 50% (on county taxes) over five years,” Ray said.
The improvements under the agreements include construction of solar distribution facilities with an added value of approximately $1.6 million per Caddo Mills and Wieland Solar reinvestment zones and $800,000 for the Lone Oak Solar reinvestment zone.
Tuesday’s regular session begins at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s website at huntcounty.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.