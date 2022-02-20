Proposed residential developments around Quinlan and a right-of-way for a commercial project near Caddo Mills are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
Instead of conducting their meeting on Tuesday as they normally do, the commissioners will convene at 10 a.m. a day earlier at the Auxiliary Courtroom.
Commissioners will host a public hearing for a proposed change of zoning from light commercial to single-family residential for 217 acres at 7873 FM 2101, Quinlan. Property representative/owner Trampas Smith seeks the change for a site near Lake Tawakoni. After the hearing, commissioners are expected to act on the request.
Commissioners also are expected to convene a public hearing before taking a vote on a proposed change of zoning from light commercial to single-family for about 14 acres at the southwest corner of County Road 3602 and Private Road 3842 near Quinlan. The request is being made by Owens Land Surveying.
In a separate item, Precinct 2 Commissioner Randy Strait has indicated the Caddo Mills Industrial Park needs a road bore to pass through a road the county is installing from the Interstate 30 service road to County Road 2508. Strait said his office intends to install the 50-foot bore for the pass-through road as well as install three culverts off the retention pond for drainage. The planned work has been engineered to meet standards under the City of Caddo Mills’ Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.
