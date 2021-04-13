The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to begin the process of replacing and repairing the windows at the historic Hunt County Courthouse.
The regular session is set to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are scheduled to receive a proposal from TWR Construction Services for a mock-up of what it would take for the Hunt County Courthouse window replacement project. The commissioners have been discussing the replacing of the windows at the courthouse, due to issues with the age of the 92 year old building.
However, during the “State of the County” address as part of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon in March, County Judge Bobby Stovall explained that as the courthouse is listed under the National Register Of Historic Places the windows cannot simply be replaced, but must be saved, renovated and returned back into place.
The creation of the mock-up is estimated to cost $8,475, with funding available in the Courthouse Capital Improvements budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.