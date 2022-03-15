The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to conduct a special session Thursday, in part to begin the budget process for the next fiscal year.
Among the action items, commissioners are expected to vote on the adoption of the budget calendar for fiscal year 2022/23. A primary focus of budget deliberations will be to set the tax levy and the tax rate for fiscal 2022/23.
It is expected the county will have a greater taxable value from which to work because of new construction and the growth of real estate values in Hunt County.
Brent South, chief appraiser for the Hunt County Appraisal District, will speak about the upcoming 2022 reappraisals during a presentation sponsored by the Hunt County Economic Development Alliance on March 22.
The commissioners voted in September 2021 to approve the current Hunt County budget, which is being funded by a property tax rate of 42.84 cents per $100 valuation, a reduction of 3.86 cents from the previous tax rate of 46.70.
It represented the fourth straight year the rate had been reduced. Today’s tax rate is a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents rate in effect in 2004. Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
commissioners Thursday are also scheduled to update county policies for standard mileage rates for employee use of personal vehicles and to consider a request for a vehicle video system replacement for the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and also streamed online via YouTube at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.