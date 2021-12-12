The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to take steps to prepare for the 2022 election cycle.
The commissioners also plan on receiving an update on replacing the windows at the Hunt County Courthouse.
The regular session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Under action items, the commissioners plan to meet with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray and Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash to review and approve interlocal agreements between local governments and the Hunt County Elections Office on providing next year’s elections.
The commissioners are also set to approve the Joint Resolution for the March 1, 2022 Republican and Democratic Party primary elections.
• County Judge Bobby Stovall is scheduled to present an update on the process of replacing and repairing the windows at the courthouse, which have been deteriorating due to their age. The current courthouse opened in 1929 and is listed under the National Register Of Historic Places.
In April, the county’s architects and Maintenance Director Chris Kilmer decided to do a mock-up proposal for the project, using one window on the bottom floor. The window would be repaired and renovated according to historic specifications and then replaced, to see exactly what would be required for all of the building’s other windows and to allow the architects to come up with a plan so that commissioners could go out for bids on the entire courthouse.
