Some of the roads in Hunt County may be in line for additional repairs or improvements now that the Hunt County Commissioners agreed to tap into grant funds designed to economically recover from the COVID pandemic.
The commissioners voted to use some of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay for the work.
Following an executive session during this week’s regular agenda, County Judge Bobby Stovall sought a motion that would provide a total of $2 million from the county’s ARPA funds, with $500,000 going toward each precinct.
“The auditor’s office can place it in the appropriate line items for them,” Stovall said.
Commissioner for Precinct 3 Phillip Martin offered the motion, which was seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison. The measure passed by unanimous vote of the commissioners.
Although Stovall said the money was being distributed to the commissioners “for each of their benefits,” County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray explained the funds were to be dedicated specifically for improvements to county roads in each precinct.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has been working on adding more money into the road improvement portion of the budget for years.
Back in July 2019, Stovall spoke before the Greenville Noon Rotary Club and noted that the court is aware of the conditions of the roads.
He indicated then that the roads were not built to handle the volume of traffic they see on a daily basis, especially in the western side of the county, which is experiencing rapid growth and construction.
As part of the 2019-20 budget, commissioners approved taking $10 million from the county’s fund balance to help pay for expected repairs and maintenance at the Hunt County jail, courthouse and other county offices, as well as for county roads.
Stovall said Tuesday that the county has approximately $10 million in ARPA funds available in the budget.
The commissioners court has considered tapping into ARPA funds to help pay for a new emergency communications system, which the court approved last summer.
The commissioners also previously provided ARPA funding to Hunt Regional Healthcare to help it deal with increased expenses due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.