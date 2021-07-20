The Hunt County Commissioners Court met in a special session Monday, and while a discussion on the creation of an Emergency Services District was among the items on the agenda, no decision was announced.
Monday’s meeting was conduced in an executive session which was to include discussion on the petition for the Emergency Services District.
The district, or ESD, would include most of the county except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City and, if established would provide volunteer fire departments with operating funds.
The commissioners met for a little more than one hour and then returned to open session and immediately adjourned without taking any action.
The commissioners have hosted two public hearings on the possibility of adding a proposition on creating the district as part of the ballot and are required by law to make a decision on the matter by the next regular session next Tuesday, Jyly 27.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
