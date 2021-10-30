The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to approve new contracts with most of the county’s fire departments.
One department will have 30 days to increase the number of calls it responds to, in order for it to be able to receive the increased stipends from the county.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to approve Fire Protection Agreement Contracts with the Greenville, Commerce, Lone Oak, Tawakoni, Tawakoni South, Quinlan, Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Merit, Wolfe City and Campbell fire departments.
The new agreements provide double the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments and in exchange will require the departments to provide more detailed reports of their calls and expenses.
The commissioners approved the draft of the new agreements on Sept. 24 and Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill distributed them to the individual fire departments for their consideration.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Hill said the Quinlan Fire Department was the only one to not reach a guideline set by the county of responding to 75% of the calls to which it was dispatched during the previous 90 days, instead only responding to 61% during the period.
“The amount of missed calls has to do with staffing,” Hill said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison, along with Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin, helped draft the new agreements.
“I don’t see how we can enter into a new contract with them if they are not following the guidelines we set,” Harrison said.
A representative from the department was at the meeting and said the past summer was a difficult time for the agency, as it dealt with the departure of multiple members, including the assistant chief, while starting a remodel of the department’s fire station which has been in use since 1965.
County Judge Bobby Stovall offered to place the department on probation for 30 days under the existing contract to have time to increase the response levels.
“We need ya’ll to get the staff put together so we can get ya’ll fully funded … but we’d like to get a better response for our taxpayer money,” Stovall said.
Under the current Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
The new contract, which will go into effect in November, doubles the county’s stipend with the departments to $4,800 a month, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.
