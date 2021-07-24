The Hunt County Commissioners Court will make a decision at Tuesday’s regular session whether to add a proposition on the creation of an Emergency Services District onto the November election ballot.
An item concerning “the petition for Hunt County Emergency Services District and tax rate ceiling for addition to November 2021 general election ballot” is included on the agenda for the meeting, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The district, or ESD, would include most of the county except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City and, if established would provide volunteer fire departments with operating funds.
The commissioners have hosted two public hearings on the possibility of adding the proposition, asking if voters would approve the creation of the district as part of the ballot and are required by law to make a decision on the matter Tuesday.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners' court.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
