A public hearing is scheduled at the next Hunt County Commissioners Court about a proposed solar plant that was the largest ever planned in the county but is now expected to be even larger.
The commissioners voted in August to approve the creation of the Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 9 for the estimated $50 million effort is being proposed by Belltown Power Texas of Dallas.
The commissioners are scheduled to conduct the hearing during Tuesday’s regular session concerning the designation of the creation of the Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 10, which will also involve an amendment of the tax abatement agreement for the BT Signal Ranch.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The BT Signal Ranch project had previously been proposed to be built on 25 acres of the existing Signal Ranch development off of State Highway 34 in the Cash community south of Greenville.
At the time Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the two sides signed off on a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement, which would pay the county an amount equal to the amount of property taxes which would be applicable under the project.
Ray said the PILOT was adopted, rather than a straight tax abatement agreement, due to solar projects being known to have a significant reduction in taxable value after the first few years of operation.
The Proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 10 now calls for the project to cover 60 acres, to be leased by BT Signal Ranch, LLC from Charley Morrison.
In April the company announced three other sites — one each in Cooke, Fannin and Van Zandt counties — which were expected to start construction immediately, with commercial operations expected to begin between December 2020 and March 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.