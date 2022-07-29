The Hunt County Commissioners Court received an update this week on on how the county’s fire departments are responding to the volume of calls that have been generated during the severe drought conditions.
Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Whitehead appeared before the commissioners Tuesday to provide the quarterly report from the Hunt County Volunteer Fire Departments and, in turn, received thanks from commissioners for the departments’ efforts.
“Y’all have been out there fighting the heck out of these fires,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
Whitehead presented detailed statistics from each of the calls handled from departments during April, May and June. Each department offered statistics breaking down the calls concerning fires, accidents, medical emergencies and more — details that had been requested by the commissioners in the latest Hunt County fire protection agreement contracts.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison asked about a number of missed calls from the Caddo Mills Volunteer Fire Department.
Whitehead said he had yet to meet with the department’s chief about the situation, but he noted each of the calls were for first responses in medical emergencies and were handled by paramedic units, so no fires were missed.
Martin also noted how there were still several people who were reported to be setting controlled burns after the county instituted a ban on outdoor burning due to the drought and increasing fire danger.
“It has been a heck of a few weeks for y’all,” Martin said. “The commissioners court appreciates all that you do and we know that it has been tough.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County under a “very high” danger of grass and wild fires this week.
