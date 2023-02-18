Hunt County commissioners earlier this week approved a memorandum of understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and the Lone Oak ISD, which is putting in place its own campus police department.
Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Buddy Oxford said the memorandum is required to allow for the Lone Oak ISD Police Department to become established.
“This is just an agreement that we have to have, pending the creation of the police department,” Oxford said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin said the district has already voted to create the department and had hired an officer.
Oxford said the agreement is a formality allowing the district and the Sheriff’s Office to assist each other if necessary.
“Once they are established as an independent school district police department, then they can be added to the mutual aid agreements we have with all the other departments in the county,” Oxford said.
The commissioners voted to approve the memorandum by unanimous vote.
