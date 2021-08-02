Hunt County could be getting several new major industries in the near future.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court took steps last week to prepare for potential tax abatements for the companies.
The commissioners voted July 27 to adopt a resolution to establish guidelines and criteria governing tax abatement for economic development prospects in the county.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the resolution is adopted and updated on a regular basis, especially when there is the potential for industries which can be covered under the tax abatement process to come to Hunt County.
Ray told the commissioners that currently there are four industries who have expressed interest in either starting, relocating or expanding their operations in Hunt County.
The commissioners later met with Ray under an executive session to consider two projects, identified by code names as negotiations continue between county officials and the businesses.
The businesses were listed as Project Mass and Project Diamond.
