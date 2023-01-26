After receiving approval for a zoning change last month from the Greenville City Council, Farmers Electric Cooperative (FEC) will seek county tax abatement agreements as part of the utility’s major expansion project.
Representatives with the company appeared before the Hunt County Commissioners Court on Tuesday alongside Greg Sims, CEO of the Greenville Board of Development, to present the proposal.
Sims said the company will ask for an abatement at a later date, but he wanted to provide the details of the project to the commissioners.
Brian Green, senior director of engineering and operations for FEC, said the utility has operated out of its headquarters in the 2000 block of Interstate 30 since 1963.
“Prior to that we were in downtown Greenville,” he said.
While FEC is based in Greenville, it does not serve homes or businesses inside the city limits. Green said the company serves 88,000 meters in a 12-county area of North Texas.
As such, FEC is rapidly growing and plans to add 275 jobs by 2030.
Green said the proposed $35 million expansion would include three buildings on the current campus, including a new administration building.
“We think we have a good project,” he said. “We think it fits the needs of the community.”
General Manager Mark Stubbs said the plan is to begin construction in the first quarter of this year, and he still hopes for that to happen.
“As soon as we get the approvals, we’re ready to go,” he said.
The Greenville City Council signed off on the zoning in December after the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in November not to recommend rezoning.
Members of the nearby neighborhood had complained that portions of commercial property would protrude into their residential area.
They also complained about unsightly fences, the potential for heavy truck traffic on Forrester Street and other issues.
However, after numerous Hunt County residents appeared before the City Council to vouch for the company’s corporate citizenship and service to the community, the council unanimously approved new zoning to accommodate FEC’s expansion plans.
Green and Stubbs demonstrated to commissioners how FEC had already handled the neighborhood complaints, noting that some were unfounded.
But County Judge Bobby Stovall said he grew up in the neighborhood in question and knows many of the residents, adding that one of the homes that was torn down to make room for the planned expansion had belonged to his relatives.
“I do know for a fact that you have had problems with the neighbors,” Stovall said. “They are our taxpayers. They are our citizens.”
Stubbs said the FEC expansion would add approximately $1.3 million in annual property tax revenue for the county and $2.2 million for the City of Greenville, and the company will seek a 50/50 abatement from each.
