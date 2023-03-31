Hunt County could be the future home of a significant solar electricity generating facility.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court heard a preliminary proposal during Tuesday’s meeting. Jose Beceiro, a director or site selection and incentives advisory practice for the Austin office of Kroll LLC, offered information on what is being referred to as Project Panther. Kroll is helping to develop the project on behalf of a company identified as General Solar, which wants to create a 151 MW solar power generation facility.
“They are considering multiple sites across the state of Texas,” Beceiro sale. “There’s a lot of benefits to the Hunt County site.”
Beceiro said that if the location is approved, Hunt County and the region would realize a significant share of the economic development.
“The project site is on approximately 700 acres located northwest of downtown Greenville,” Beceiro said. The site, west of U.S. 69 and south of FM 2194, would place it within the taxing jurisdictions of Hunt County, the Celeste and Bland Independent School Districts and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District.
Construction could begin in the first quarter of 2024, and commercial operations could commence about one year later.
“The proposed capital investment for this project would be a minimum of $208 million,” he said, with at least 50 construction jobs and two full-time jobs upon completion.
With a proposed 50% ad valorem property tax rebate for seven years, Hunt County would still receive an estimated $1.8 million in annual property tax revenue during the rebate and approximately $2.9 million per year in years eight through 30.
A date for a potential consideration of the project and/or a tax abatement agreement was not announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.