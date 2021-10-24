The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected Tuesday to vote on approving new contracts with the county’s fire departments.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are scheduled to vote on signing off on the Fire Protection Agreement Contracts with the Greenville, Commerce, Lone Oak, Tawakoni, Tawakoni South, Quinlan, Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Merit, Wolfe City and Campbell fire departments.
The new agreements provide double the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments and in exchange will require the departments to provide more detailed reports of their calls and expenses.
The commissioners approved the draft of the new agreements on Sept. 24 and Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill distributed them to the individual fire departments for their consideration.
Under the current Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall included a measure in the county budget to double the county’s stipend with the departments to $4,800 a month, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.
