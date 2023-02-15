The Hunt County Commissioners are again looking into restoring the decaying windows at the Hunt County Courthouse, and it has turned into an even larger job than planned.
“Four years ago we started this process,” County Judge Bobby Stovall said during Tuesday’s regular session.
The commissioners discussed proceeding with hiring Restorhaus for the job, as it may be the only company available. However, they decided to wait two more weeks before making a final decision.
The work is necessary, according to county officials.
“I know the windows in my office, I can’t even get close to them if the north winds are blowing,” Stovall said. “For a lot of reasons we need this project to happen.”
The windows have been deteriorating due to their age. The 94-year-old courthouse opened in 1929 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Therefore, the building’s windows cannot simply be replaced by modern ones. They must be removed, repaired and renovated according to historic specifications and then reinstalled.
In April 2022, the county’s architects together with maintenance Director Chris Kilmer decided to do a mock-up proposal for the project, using one window on the bottom floor.
Based on the mock-up, the county reached out to the three firms recommended by the Texas Historical Commission to perform the work.
Stovall said one company declined to consider the project, while a second agreed to take on the job and did a test on another courthouse window.
“The couldn’t get the window fixed right,” he said. “That leaves the only other window company that’s available to us to do this project.”
Restorhaus offered to conduct the restoration, with the majority of the work performed after hours due to the use of harmful chemicals.
“It is an awfully expensive process,” Stovall said. “To do the first four floors, it is just a little shy of $2.6 million.”
County Auditor Bruce Ballard explained there are just enough funds available in the capital improvements budget, but he inquired whether the county would have to advertise seeking a request for proposals on the project regardless.
The commissioners agreed to place the issue on the agenda for the Feb. 28 regular session, giving County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray time to investigate the issue.
But everyone agreed the work cannot wait for much longer.
“I think we need to act on this, because it is only going to get worse,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
