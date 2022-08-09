Hunt County voters will get a chance in three months to make their final choice for the next Texas governor, among other key races.
It appears that voters also will have an opportunity to decide whether to approve a property tax freeze on homestead properties for senior citizens in Hunt County.
County Commissioners are expected today to include on the Nov. 8 ballot a measure that, if approved, will give county residents age 65 or older a property tax freeze on homestead properties. The measure also would apply to disabled people.
The county’s proposed tax freeze for seniors will resemble the freeze in place for the city of Greenville.
In November 2020, voters in Greenville approved a tax exemption for seniors, allowing the to freeze their local property taxes at the same amount year after year. Greenville residents age 65 or older can pay the same amount of city taxes year after year regardless of changes to the city’s tax rate or if the value of their property increases.
The only exception is if their tax bill were to decrease. Then they would pay the lower amount.
The Commissioners Court meeting begins today at 10 a.m. at the Commissioners Courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.
