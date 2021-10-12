The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to formally adopt the county’s new voting system for the Nov. 2 elections.
The Hunt County Voter Administration Office conducted public demonstrations on the system earlier this month.
The commissioners also intend to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to begin the process of redistricting county lines during the regular session starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash is expected to be on hand for today’s vote by the commissioners to adopt the Hart InterCivic Verity Voting System.
Early voting begins Nov. 18 for the Nov. 2 elections in Hunt County will include ballots featuring a bond proposal to pay for a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center, the Commerce Independent School District seeking bonds for new school buildings and a multipurpose facility, the Lone Oak ISD asking voters to approve bonds for new schools and improvements to the football stadium, the City of West Tawakoni conducting elections for city council and a senior citizens tax freeze and the new Town of Poetry is seeking to establish its first sales tax. Voters will also be deciding the fate of eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution which are also on the ballots.
• Women In Need, WIN, which operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt and Rockwall counties, is offering a vigil Friday in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in support of those who have experienced the specter of violence.
The vigil is scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Anyone needing information about WIN can contact the Greenville office at 903-455-4512, the Rockwall office at 972-772-3000 or visit www.wintexas.org
• The commissioners intend today to vote on an order for the “Redistricting of Political Boundaries of Hunt County,” the redrawing of county precincts based on population changes during the past 10 years.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
The results of the Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
