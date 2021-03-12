The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to eliminate the Joint Elections Administrator position.
The decision is not expected to have an impact on the May elections in Hunt County, but is likely not the only change which the commissioners plan to make this month regarding his voting is handled locally, as they also will be creating a new elections office.
During Tuesday’s regular agenda, the commissioners voted to abolish the position of Joint Elections Administrator and also approved a separation agreement for current Joint Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray noted by removing the position, the commissioners were obligated to make some more changes.
“State law requires a reversion of certain duties to two elected officials,” Ray said. “The Voter Registrar would go back to the Tax Office and everything else would go to the County Clerk’s Office.”
Ray said the votes conducted Tuesday would only serve as a “temporary measure” and would lead to additional decisions being made in the near future.
“Because the law doesn’t allow us to do in one meeting some of the changes that apparently everyone is interested in making,” he said.
Martinez was appointed to the position in July 2018 to succeed Mina Cook. who was appointed as the county’s first administrator in September 2003.
Ray said Martinez has agreed to stay until the end of May and assist with the change over and the lead up to the May 1 elections.
The commissioners Tuesday agreed to hire Shelly Ash as Elections Coordinator.
“To serve specifically through the next two weeks, or however long it takes to establish an elections office or department,” Ray said. “She would work with Cook and the County Clerk to continue the preparations for the May election so we don’t lose anything on that.”
All three measures were approved without discussion by unanimous votes of the commissioners.
April 1 is the last day to register to vote for the May 1 elections. Early voting is scheduled April 19-27.
