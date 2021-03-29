The Hunt County Commissioners Court has taken another next step toward a plan to potentially renovate the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center, making room for a possible new Department of Public Safety Driver’s License office inside the building.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to form a formation a committee to evaluate proposals for the renovations. The committee will consist of Chris Kilmer and Lazizza Harkey, representatives from the Hunt County Facilities Department, and Hunt County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Stroud. The Hunt County Purchasing Department will provide assistance to the committee, but will not have a vote in the final recommendations of the committee to the Commissioner’s Court.
In January 2020 the Commissioners Court Tuesday approved the creation of an Interlocal Cooperation Contract between the county and the Department of Public Safety.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the agreement was to allow architects and engineers with the state agency the authority to inspect and examine the space which may be used for a future driver’s license department and additional offices, to see if it would be feasible for use by the DPS.
The agreement calls for the DPS to spend up to $60,000 on the initial part of the project.
The commissioners previously offered state officials space to house a Texas Driver’s License office, using the same space the Texas Department of Public Safety abandoned during the summer of 2018, plus a lot more room.
The commissioners issued a proposal in January 2019 to the Texas Facilities Commission, which had indicated it was seeking space for a Driver’s License office for five or 10 years beginning Dec.1, 2019 or as soon as possible.
Since then, the county issued a request from state registered architectural firms or individuals qualified to provide professional design services on a project involving reconfiguration of office space inside the justice center building.
The commissioners are offering the state approximately 4,400 feet of office space, for $2,000 a month for 10 years.
The Texas Legislature will eventually be asked to consider the measure.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years.
Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
