The Hunt County Commissioners Court intend to convene a special session this week, to address vehicles for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, and will be meeting before the end of the year to consider a tax abatement agreement for a potential major economic development.
Sheriff Terry Jones is scheduled to speak to the commissioners when they meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Jones is scheduled to speak regarding vehicle purchases for the Hunt County Sheriff’s department, which is the only action item specified for Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners are also scheduled to meet Tuesday with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray in executive session today under Texas Government Code 551.087, “regarding (1) Commercial of financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body is conducting development negotiations; (2) Deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect.”
The projects under consideration by the commissioners, Mass and Diamond, are being identified by code names as negotiations have continue between county officials and the businesses.
The commissioners have met at least once before in executive session regarding both prospects with no action being taken.
However, the commissioners did announce Wednesday that a public hearing was scheduled for the morning of Dec. 28 concering a proposed tax abatement agreement with HP Hood LLC (“HPH”)with respect to the company’s proposed development of property located at the corner of State Highway 66 and County Road 2100. The property, in Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 1, is being proposed for a dairy and plant-based product processing facility which carries an estimated cost of improvement of approximately $200 million to $360 million.
