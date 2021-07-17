The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet in a special session Monday, likely to discuss making a decision as to whether to add the creation of an Emergency Services District to the November election ballot.
The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Much of the meeting is scheduled to be considered in an executive session, including the petition for the Emergency Services District, or ESD, which would include most of the county except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City and, if established would provide volunteer fire departments with operating funds. The ESD would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners’ court and would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioner have hosted two public hearings on the possibility of adding a proposition on creating the district as part of the ballot and are required by law to make a decision on the matter by July 27.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
Monday’s executive session would be to confer with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray. Should the commissioners intend to take any action on the matter Monday, they would return to regular session before doing so.
