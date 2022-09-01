The Hunt County Commissioners Court officially made its choice this week on whom will provide communications services for the county’s law enforcement and first-responder agencies.
Ending months of discussion and debate, commissioners awarded the contract to L3Harris, which had been vying for the bid with Motorola Solutions, the company the City of Greenville chose for communications services.
The county’s agreement with L3Harris is for just over $6 million for 10 years. However, the county will receive a $1.4 million discount for joining in with Van Zandt County’s radio system. It also will receive three years of covered maintenance. So the overall cost to the county will be about $4.1 million.
There was little suspense in the commissioners’ decision, as they had planned to take the vote on the contract a week earlier. They postponed the vote until they could pore through a more than 300-page contract between L3Harris and Hunt County.
Prior to Tuesday’s final vote on the radio system, Motorola Solutions representative Robert Smoczynski made one last appeal on behalf of his company.
“Hunt County’s best option to provide robust, countywide radio coverage is to leverage the City of Greenville’s Motorola system,” he said. “This would create one, seamless radio system throughout all of Hunt County.”
Commissioners didn’t respond to Smoczynski’s comments Tuesday. On Aug. 23, however, County Judge Bobby Stovall expressed displeasure with the way the city went about its selection of a radio system vendor. The city, Stovall noted,
did not want input from the county regarding the issue. A city committee evaluating a new radio system for Greenville did not want to even hear from county representatives, who were leaning toward L3Harris, according to Stovall.
Earlier this summer, Stovall appeared at a City Council meeting and offered to pay the city $2 million to join with Hunt County in a new L3Harris communications system. He was rebuffed in a 4-2 vote. The city’s deal with Motorola amounts to about $11 million over 10 years.
Under the agreement with L3Harris, Hunt County will be hooked into a similar system used by Van Zandt County.
