The Hunt County Commissioners Court has named a County Judge Pro Tem.
During Tuesday’s regular session, the commissioners voted unanimously to select Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin for the position. The county judge pro tem would serve as county judge during commissioners' court meetings in which County Judge Bobby Stovall is not able to attend.
“It doesn’t really come with any other statutory requirements, other than to run the meetings if the county judge is away,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
Martin is also the commissioners' court’s longest-serving member, having first been elected in 2000.
Former Precinct 1 Commissioner Eric Evans had served as the Hunt County judge pro tem. Evans was appointed by the commissioners in January 2019, following the death of former County Judge John Horn.
Evans served as the county judge pro tem until the appointment of County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Evans was defeated by Mark Hutchins in seeking re-election during the 2019 Republican Party primary runoff and there wasn’t any Democratic Party opposition.
