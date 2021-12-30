Although one Hunt County resident expressed concerns about the proposal, the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to adopt an ordinance that prevents the establishment of any new solid waste disposal and/or landfill sites in the county.
County Judge Bobby Stovall has said the creation of the ordinance was proposed after the commissioners received word that such a facility was being planned in the county.
A full page notice concerning the proposed ordinance was included in the Dec. 21 edition of the Herald-Banner. The new regulations would prevent the creation of a solid waste disposal site in any areas of Hunt County not currently permitted for such facilities under the authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
The ordinance would be in effect immediately after passage.
During the public testimony portion of Tuesday’s regular session, Tim Oliver of Caddo Mills address the commissioners and said he was in favor of the ordinance, at least most of it.
“It is very broad,” Oliver said. “It gets into recycling facilities.”
Oliver who along with his wife own and operate Black Jack Disposal, said he was preparing to close on a $1 million property in the southern portion of the county, where the company would set up a recycling site.
“Just a couple of dumpsters … where the underserved areas of Hunt County could bring their recyclables,” he said.
Oliver noted there were no waste disposal companies in the south part of the county that collect recycling, and said the “all encompassing” ordinance would prevent him from setting up a location to allow residents to drop them off.
No one else spoke during a scheduled public hearing Tuesday regarding the ordinance and when it came time for a vote, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison moved to approve the ordinance as is, with no changes, and the measure passed by a unanimous vote.
