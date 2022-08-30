The Hunt County Commissioners Court recently took a big step toward a future referendum on building a new criminal justice center.
Commissioners voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to approve a letter of proposal for architectural and engineering services.
“This is for some assistance in helping with our jail steering committee that we appointed to work on looking at the possibility of doing another election for the construction of a new jail,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Stovall said the services were expected to cost approximately $29,000 and that the county will use Grace Hebert Curtis Architects in Dallas, the same firm that assisted with plans for the previous jail proposal.
Plans to take another stab at building a new jail began almost immediately after voters defeated the previous measure by a narrow margin in November 2021.The proposition received 2,586 votes (48.72%) for to 2,722 votes (51.28%) against.
“We’ll get it set for a vote the next time because we need a jail,” Stovall said soon after the proposition’s defeat. At the time, Stovall believed it might be another two years or so before another referendum could be scheduled.
Issues surrounding the county’s jail have been discussed frequently in recent years as the current facility, built in 2003, continued to deteriorate.
The detention center has suffered from structural integrity failures because of how it was originally built. Numerous walls have had be braced to keep them from falling in.
The county filed lawsuits against multiple companies and individuals and eventually received about $6 million in settlements, much of which went to pay architects, engineers and contractors for efforts just to keep the jail standing.
The building continues to have cracks throughout its ceilings, walls and doors, as well as constant sewer stoppages and water leaks. Some of the cell doors don’t operate, and sensors in others cannot determine if there is an inmate inside or not.
Other than building a new jail, Stovall said one option would be to transport the 300 or so prisoners back and forth to other locations at a cost of approximately $60 per prisoner per day or $1,800 per prisoner per month. Such an approach would be possible only if there is a facility nearby that could take them.
Under the proposal that failed in 2021, the new facility was to have been built on acreage large enough to allow for future expansion and the addition of offices.
In addition, the county judge said a new courts building would be attached to a new criminal justice center. The county also needs more courtroom space, and the Hunt County Courthouse’s status as an official historical building does not permit it to be expanded.
