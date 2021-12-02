The Hunt County Commissioners Court met in a special session Tuesday to address the purchase of vehicles for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
County Judge Bobby Stovall explained that although the commissioners had already approved the purchase of five new vehicles for the department in the current budget, Enterprise Leasing would not be able to provide the Chevrolet Tahoe model the sheriff’s office is currently using.
“They do have quite a few Ford Interceptors,” Stovall said, also raising another point.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office currently utilizes a fleet of 53 vehicles for law enforcement.
“Of those, 27 are more than five years old and eight of those are 10-plus years old,” Stovall said, reiterating that the county buys five patrol vehicles a year.
“But with 53 vehicles, that means we turn them over every 10 years and to me that is not a good policy,” he said.
Stovall recommended the commissioners approve the purchase of 10 vehicles now and perhaps consider the same in next year’s budget. Seven of the new vehicles would be dedicated for patrol and three for criminal investigations.
Sheriff Terry Jones said it wasn’t just the age of the vehicles, but how much they are being used.
“May officers have responded to 17,793 calls just since Jan. 1,” Jones said.
And he noted the calls do not mean just traveling on highways, but on various types of road surfaces.
“You drive down some of those roads …those bottoms are in rough shape,” Jones said, admitting he would still prefer to use the Tahoes, but would be grateful to receive the Interceptors.
“We live in different times and we’ve got to have vehicles,” he said.
Prec. 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison said that Enterprise has indicated the number of vehicles, or any kind, is currently limited.
“We may not be able to get those in a week,” he said, which is why the commissioners chose to proceed with the special session rather than wait until the next regular agenda on Dec. 14.
The vote to purchase the vehicles passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
