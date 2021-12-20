The Hunt County Commissioners Court has begun the county’s 2022 election cycle.
The commissioners met during Tuesday’s regular session with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray and Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash to review and approve interlocal agreements between local governments and the Hunt County Elections Office for providing next year’s elections.
The commissioners also voted to approve a joint resolution authorizing the contracts between the county and the Hunt County Democratic and Republican parties for the March 1, 2022, primary elections.
Although the March 1 primaries will only have GOP contests for candidates on the Hunt County level, there will be multiple choices to be made in both the Democratic Party and Republican Party elections for the statewide and national races.
Early voting for the March 1 primaries begins on Feb. 14. In the event any primary runoff elections are needed, they would be held on May 24.
A complete list of all candidates seeking nominations in their respective parties in next year’s primary elections is available online through the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott at https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do
