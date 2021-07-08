By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
The Hunt County Commissioners Court have appointed Becky Landrum as the County Clerk on an interim basis.
The Commissioners interviewed Landrum during a Tuesday morning special session, in order to make sure the position would be filled following the departure of current County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzeig, who announced she is stepping down at the end of July.
Lindenzweig has served Hunt County the past 23 years and was elected to serve as the County Clerk beginning January 2011.
Landrum is the supervisor of the property area of the Hunt County Clerk’s Office and has worked with the county for eight years.
“I’m happy here in Hunt County,” Landrum said when asked if she had any goals for the office. “I want to complete my time and retire at some point.”
Landrum would assume the office on August 1 and her term would be through the next election, at which time the position would be placed on the ballot.
Landrum said she had not yet decided on whether she would run for the office.
“I am going to take it one day at a time,” she said. “I am not going to commit to that.”
She said the office is working very smoothly at the present time, but is concerned over employee turnover.
“We’ve already lost a couple of employees,” Landrum said, adding that she doesn’t anticipate making any changes to the office. “I want to make sure everybody feels secure and make everything status quo.”
Following the brief interview, the commissioners voted unanimously to name Landrum to the position.
