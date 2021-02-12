There are some new faces overseeing the operations of the Hunt County Health Department, but the facility is expected to keep operating as usual.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular session to approve an agreement whereby the Carevide Community Health Center will run the Hunt County Health Department Clinic.
Officials with Carevide issued a statement Thursday explaining the two sides had entered into an interim management and referral agreement for the Hunt County Health Department’s healthcare services. “Carevide will be providing oversight for the health department’s existing healthcare staffing and providing healthcare services through a formal referral arrangement,” the announcement said.
No changes are expected in the services offered via the health department, although some of the services will be provided at a Carevide location depending on the service needed.
“The public is encouraged to continue contacting the health department for any services needed, as there will be no changes to general processes or cost of services at this time,” according to the announcement, which also noted that the collaborative model between county health departments and community health centers has been successful in expanding access to healthcare in other areas across the state and nation.
A call to the health department seeking comment was not returned as of press time Thursday.
