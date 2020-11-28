For a town that was just approved by voters earlier this month, Poetry is the focus of a lot of attention by the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
The commissioners voted during Tuesday’s regular session to approve documents related to the Poetry Incorporation Election on Nov. 3, after voting on Nov. 18 to formally canvass the results of the election itself.
After the election, it was determined one of the borders designated for the Town of Poetry crossed into the extraterritorial jurisdiction, known as the ETJ, of the city of Terrell.
County Attorney Daniel Ray told the commissioners Tuesday that the new town’s official lines would need to be adjusted accordingly.
“It is the intention of the court for neither of these ETJs to overlap because that is in violation of state law,” Ray said.
An ETJ is defined as a zone which extends a certain area outside of a city limits, a region in which the city has some limited authority as to issue relating to infrastructure such as guidelines on street width, thickness and pavement and sanitary sewer regulations.
Ray explained he and officials with the city of Terrell checked with the Texas Elections Commission, the Texas Association of Counties and other agencies and learned allowing for a slight adjustment of the boundaries, which Ray said would remove a portion of the southwest edge of Poetry, would be permitted.
“It will have to be determined by the appraisal district of Kaufman County, so that they can determine how much of that land will be taxed by the city of Poetry,” Ray said.
There has also been discussion regarding a handful of property owners, whose land would have been included in the disputed territory, who wanted to be included in the town of Poetry.
Ray said those individuals would have to petition the Terrell City Council to have their lots removed from the city’s ETJ, and then petition the city council of the town of Poetry, once there is an election and the initial panel is seated, to approve adding the property into the city limits.
Voters approved the incorporation of Poetry as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01 percent) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99 percent).
