A Hunt County Commissioner is proposing a property tax freeze on homestead properties owned by residents 65 years and older.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Hutchins is expected to present his proposal during a special session scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
While many taxing entities in Hunt County, such as cities and school districts, already have homestead property tax exemptions in place for seniors 65 and older, Hutchins’ proposal applies to properties in the county itself.
“That is correct as I understand it,” Hutchins said Monday. “We are still doing our due diligence in seeking legal counsel on the matter, but my understanding is this would only relate to county property taxes.”
Hutchins said the exact nature of the freeze, whether it would be the tax amount itself or the value of the property, is still to be determined.
“Right now we are working with our county civil attorney to ensure we understand what we are allowed to do by state law, and what we are not,” Hutchins said. “We are limited by the state, so our first order of business on the matter is to confirm all the details of our understanding with counsel.”
Tax exemptions for those 65 and older are offered by the Greenville Independent School District and the City of Greenville.
Although issues scheduled during an executive session are generally kept confidential, several people have contacted the Herald-Banner and have posted messages on social media, alerting the public to the meeting.
“I urge Hunt County citizens to attend the above meeting and speak in support of this proposal, during the ‘Citizens to be Heard’ portion,” said James Evans.
“We will see at this meeting if all our questions are answered or whether there will be others as we continue to gather and confirm information,” Hutchins said.
If any action is taken regarding issues presented during the executive session, the commissioners would return back to open session before doing so.
The meeting can be seen by the public at “Commissioners Court Live Stream” on the county’s website at huntcounty.net
