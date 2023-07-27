Expressing concerns and fear over safety and access to homes by emergency responders, the Hunt County Commission Court said no to a request from the developers of a proposed rural mobile home park to build narrower-than-normal streets in the development.
Engineer Levi Love and Kevin Mims, owner of the property at FM 3211 and County Road 2148 west of Greenville, asked the county for permission to build 28-foot, asphalt roads with mountable curbs instead of 34-foot wide concrete roads with curb and guttering as required in Hunt County standards.
The developers also planned to ask to be allowed to put mobile homes closer together than county standard, but they asked that request be removed before discussing it.
Commissioners made it clear they weren’t comfortable approving either variance.
“You’re having them packed in like sardines to be quite honest,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin. “I’m just telling you my thoughts and it’s scary, very scary. As far as yards and stuff like that. Basically it’s scary to me, I can’t see how it would be safe for anybody in reference to how small it is.”
Martin said he was concerned that the narrower streets could mean fire fighting and other first responders would have trouble getting to homes if residents park on the streets.
Mims said street parking would be prohibited and each home would be allowed a two-car parking area. In addition he planned a parking area away from the homes with the capacity for about 250 cars.
His company planned to put wording in each resident’s contract to lease that they would not allow on-street parking in front of their home.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said he didn’t believe people would follow that kind of requirement nor would onsite management enforce the requirements in the event of cold weather or storms.
“I’m not comfortable with the narrower streets,” Stovall said. “I think it’s wonderful that you think you all can do that and you can enforce it. And maybe you can but you might sell it some day or something will happen and someone won’t enforce those rules. We’ve got to look at it for the life of the project which is many decades out.
“And I’ll tell you, I just don’t believe that people that are going to live on these small lots when it’s raining or the wind’s blowing or it’s really cold that they’re going to go a block away and park their car like they’re supposed to and walk back like they’re supposed to because they don’t have enough parking on their lot. They’re going to park in front of the house and get out of the elements and your people aren’t going to enforce it because they don’t want to get out in the elements either.”
Stovall also brought up concerns about the plans for water at the development.
Stovall said he spoke to people with the Caddo Basin Special Utility District, which would provide water to the development, and he didn’t think the developers had an adequate or reliable water supply.
“You don’t have guaranteed fire flow basically, they don’t guarantee fire flow,” Stoval said. “You all stated last time you had fire flow and you can’t tell us that. I also discovered, which wasn’t pointed out, you’re relying on a water tank that you all are having to put in to service the community and that has a single-feed line coming to it, so if that line ever breaks at the same time we have a bad storm or lose power and the water runs out in the water tower, you’ve got a horrible situation.”
The Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the variance.
