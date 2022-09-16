The Oncor Cares Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the Commerce Schools Education Enrichment Foundation to help fund reading and writing assistance to elementary students affected by the pandemic.
The contribution is one of 21 gifts totaling over $250,000 from the Oncor Cares Foundation to Texas nonprofit organizations. The contributions are focused on groups that help boost the ability to educate students, inform communities and increase access to the internet.
The Oncor Cares Foundation was started in 2020 by Oncor at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools and educators were struggling to find resources to help children learn while at home. The Foundation is helping Oncor expand its charitable giving and provide support to the more than 400 communities within its service territory.
“Oncor has been serving and supporting Texas and the communities where we live and work for more than 100 years,” said Larry Willis, area manager, Sulphur Springs. “Our new foundation will help us continue our tradition of helping schools, families and nonprofit groups across the state.”
Willis said the mission of the Oncor Cares Foundation is to contribute to nonprofit groups (501(c)(3) charities) that actively aid, on an equitable and inclusive basis, the health, education, safety, and general welfare of Texans.
