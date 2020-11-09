A Commerce man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated assault.
Ronald Lee Wooten Jr. was already facing trial on a previous charge of evading arrest when he was arrested on the assault count in July by the Commerce Police Department.
Wooten was indicted on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge by the Hunt County grand jury in August in connection with an incident that was reported to have occurred on May 25.
Wooten entered the guilty plea Friday during a hearing in the 196th District Court. Under a plea bargain arrangement, he was sentenced to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division, with 107 days credit for time served. As there was a deadly weapon finding, Wooten will have to spend at least half of the sentence, or two years, in custody before he can be considered eligible for parole.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Wooten previously had a trial scheduled on an indictment for evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle in connection with an alleged incident where he was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Jan. 29, 2019. Wooten also pleaded guilty to the evading arrest charge Friday. The punishment he received was not immediately announced.
Evading arrest is a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
