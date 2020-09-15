A Commerce man has been charged with using the Internet to solicit a child for sex.
Michael Dewayne Brown, 36, was taken into custody Monday by the Greenville Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Brown was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and was transported to the Hunt County Detention Center.
Brown remained in custody at the jail as of press time Tuesday, being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Jail records indicate the offense occurred on Aug. 6, 2019.
The charge is typically filed as a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of Tuesday morning whether Brown has an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional information was immediately available.
