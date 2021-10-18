The Commerce Police Department and the City of Commerce are working to help safely remove unwanted or out of date prescription medications.
A prescription drug collection site is being established at the Commerce Police Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration during the 21st National Prescription Take Back Event on Saturday October 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event, to be held at the police department, 1103 Sycamore Street, also kicks off National Red Ribbon Week across the Nation.
Commerce PD Narcotics Sgt. Wesley Russell said the events, which are conducted twice a year, have proven successful.
“We typically collect about 100 pounds of drugs on each of the days,” Russell said, adding about 420 tons were collected nationwide during the 20th National Prescription Take Back event in April of this year.
“That is a lot of medication,” Russell said. The Commerce Police Department has been participating in these events since April 2019.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back event is aimed at providing a safe, convenient, and effective means to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications across the United States. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdoses, and increase the potential for abuse.
The City of Commerce contributed approximately 100 pounds of medications during the April 2021 event. In addition to the semi-annual take back events the Commerce Police Department offers has a secure collection drop box available 24 hours a day for anyone needing to safely dispose of prescription medications.
Russell said the box usually takes in about 12-15 pounds of the medications each month.
Those needing more information can contact the Commerce Police Department, 903-886-1139 or visit https://takebackday.dea.gov
